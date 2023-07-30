|
30.07.2023 17:27:00
3 Reasons to Buy Roku Stock, and 1 Reason to Sell
Media-streaming platform veteran Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) turned some heads with a strong earnings report on Friday. The company beat management's guidance targets across the board, ran rough-shod over Wall Street's guidance-based estimates, and sent the stock skyrocketing. When the closing bell rang, Roku investors had pocketed a 31.4% gain in a single day.Taking a deeper look at the business results and management commentary, I found three solid reasons to put more money into my existing Roku investment. But no earnings report is ever perfect, and one issue stuck out like a sore thumb. Can the upsides inspire you to pick up a couple of Roku shares? Is the single flaw a deal-breaker for you? I'll show you what I mean, so you can make the right decision for your portfolio.Let's start with the reasons to buy Roku right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
