3 Reasons to Buy Roku Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock is still 86% off of its highs, but it got a little push last week when an analyst upgraded it. Are things finally starting to look up? It's already rebounding from its all-time lows, and now's the time to catch it on the way up. Here are three reasons not to miss this opportunity.People know Roku for its hardware, or the streaming devices you can buy to connect a screen to a streaming account. It holds the top spot for devices in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and it's making a bigger splash internationally.But the vast majority of Roku's revenue -- 85% in the second quarter -- comes from its advertising business. The ad business is also the more profitable business, accounting for all of the company's gross profit. The hardware segment, as strong as it is, serves the purpose of bringing more accounts into the Roku ecosystem so the company can capture more share of the streaming ad market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

