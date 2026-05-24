Roku Aktie
WKN DE: A2DW4X / ISIN: US77543R1023
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24.05.2026 11:25:00
3 Reasons to Buy Roku Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
Roku's (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock performance has been a roller coaster since 2020. However, the streaming platform has continued to add households (now topping 100 million), driving strong growth in advertising and subscriptions.This disconnect between the stock's decline and the business' continued growth is the kind of setup that can lead to solid returns for investors. Here are three reasons to buy the stock now.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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