3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Now and Never Sell

Fear of slowing bottom-line growth has been tough on Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) stock price. Shares of the e-commerce solution provider have already lost more than half their value this year.Most of Shopify's recent plunge happened in response to forward-looking guidance outlined during the fourth-quarter earnings call management held on Feb 16, 2022. In a nutshell, the company warned investors to expect heavier than expected investments into fulfillment services.Shopify's share of e-commerce sales in the U.S. is second only to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and it's gaining on the leader. In 2021, Shopify's share of overall e-commerce sales grew more than twice as fast as Walmart's. Continue reading