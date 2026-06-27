Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Aktie
WKN: A0ETU4 / ISIN: US82706C1080
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27.06.2026 22:00:00
3 Reasons to Buy Silicon Motion Technology Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
Memory has become a vital part of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. That was the big takeaway from Micron's (NASDAQ: MU) superb results in its fiscal 2026 Q3. However, if you're looking for a growth stock that will 10x from current levels, you don't start with trillion-dollar companies.Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) is another memory stock that is riding the same tailwinds as Micron, but far fewer people know about that one. Its relative obscurity, combined with strong fundamentals, makes it a candidate for 10x returns. These are the three reasons why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (spons. ADRs)
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27.04.26
|Ausblick: Silicon Motion Technology mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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13.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Silicon Motion Technology präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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02.02.26
|Ausblick: Silicon Motion Technology stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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19.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Silicon Motion Technology veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)