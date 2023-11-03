|
03.11.2023 11:15:00
3 Reasons to Buy SoFi Stock Right Now
Earnings season is shaping up to be better than expected for a lot of companies. That's changing the image of how the economy is doing while inflation still is elevated and interest rates remain high. The market has fallen the past three months, but it's been inching forward recently amid indications that the American consumer is pretty resilient. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) released a phenomenal third-quarter earnings report earlier this week, but investors weren't sure what to make of it. Let's see what was so great, what caused some investors to sell off, and three reasons that right now is a great time to buy.Overall, it was a fantastic third quarter. What stands out first is that SoFi added more members and more products than during the second quarter -- 717,000 new members and more than 1 million new products sold.
