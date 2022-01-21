|
21.01.2022 12:00:00
3 Reasons to Buy Teladoc in 2022
The idea of buying Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) in 2022 may make some investors nervous because the telemedicine stock sank 54% last year. And performance this year isn't off to a brilliant start, either. The shares have lost about 14% since Dec. 31.Investors are worrying that patients may abandon telemedicine after the pandemic ends. And that would mean Teladoc's best days are behind it. If that's the case, how will the still-unprofitable company make it to profitability?These are risks. But I also see some clues indicating these risks may not take shape. In fact, there are three great reasons to buy shares of Teladoc right now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!