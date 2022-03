3 Reasons to Buy Teladoc Stock and 1 Reason to Sell

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite its shares losing more than 67% of their value over the last 12 months, there are at least a few reasons to still be interested in buying Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock. The telehealth company's continual investment in its platform continues to pay off, and it's definitely one of the leaders in the quickly evolving space.But, it's understandable if investors are intimidated by its recent abysmal performance. Let's think about three reasons why there's still a bull case for Teladoc and then conclude by also entertaining a big reason to consider selling.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading