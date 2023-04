3 Reasons to Buy Tesla Stock Before It Skyrockets

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite a 73% year-to-date rally in 2023, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is still down substantially from its all-time high of $410, reached in late 2021. With inflation and interest rates elevated, this is a challenging time for the auto industry. But Tesla's scale and profitability should help it bounce back stronger than ever. Let's dig deeper. Analysts at Goldman Sachs expect the electric-vehicle (EV) market to represent a whopping 61% of global car sales by 2040 (that figure jumps to above 80% in the U.S and Europe). For Tesla, this megatrend is an opportunity to take over the industry. And it's taking the appropriate steps to make sure it stays ahead of the competition. In April, the company embarked on wide-ranging global price cuts, discounting its Model 3 and Model Y in European and Asian markets. This follows a decision to cut prices by around 20% globally at the start of 2023. While some investors look at the discount as a sign of desperation, it may be part of Tesla's strategy to maximize its long-term market share during this period of high competition.