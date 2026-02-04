Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
04.02.2026 01:15:00
3 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Microsoft Stock
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been one of the best tech stocks to own over the past five years. Although its performance during that stretch doesn't stack up to Nvidia's, it has still done quite well.Before a sell-off following Microsoft's fiscal 2026 second-quarter earnings (for the period ending Dec. 31) release, its stock had more than doubled in value over the past five years. Following the sell-off, the five-year return has fallen to about 85.5%, just barely underperforming the S&P 500, which is up 87% over the same time frame.I think this sell-off is a bit absurd, and now is the perfect time to buy the dip on the stock. I have three reasons it's an excellent choice now, and I think it can easily return to market-beating status over the next few months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
