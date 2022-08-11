|
11.08.2022 11:25:00
3 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Palantir
Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) has long been a stock that has polarized investors, thanks both to the somewhat opaque nature of its business of providing software to government and intelligence agencies, and because of the profiles of its outspoken and highly visible co-founders Peter Thiel and Alex Karp. After the mercurial company reported earnings this morning, it appears that the market is decidedly less enthusiastic about it. Shares have been falling sharply since the company reported a slight loss instead of the earnings which the market was expecting, and reduced its full-year revenue guidance from $1.98 billion to $1.9 billion.But the long-term picture for Palantir remains very intriguing, and this short-term pullback in a fickle market presents an opportunity for long-term investors to start positions in this dynamic company. Let's take a closer look at three reasons investors can continue to be optimistic about Palantir going forward. Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading
