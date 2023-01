3 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Tesla Stock in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the last 12 months, shares of electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have lost 66% of their value. There are many possible reasons for this decline, including rising rates, slowing sales in China, or even Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's decision to buy social media company Twitter.But at the end of the day, the market has finally decided to give Tesla a reasonable valuation that allows long-term investors to bet on its fundamentals. Here are three reasons it might be time to buy. Investors shouldn't assume Tesla's current slump is solely because of company-specific problems. Generally, richly valued growth stocks lose relatively more market cap when interest rates rise. That's because higher rates reduce the projected value of their future cash flows and change investors' risk/reward calculations. Continue reading