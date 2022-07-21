|
21.07.2022 15:33:00
3 Reasons to Buy The New York Times Now
The New York Times (NYSE: NYT) emerged in 1851 with a simple mission: seek the truth and help people understand the world around them. While the mission hasn't changed, the Times has transformed from a small, penny newspaper to a digital mammoth that can add both stability and growth to your portfolio. Here are three reasons to take a closer look at the Times now. The Times is embracing a vast array of digital opportunities, with Times-branded apps and online access from games and crossword puzzles to recipes, product reviews, sports, and yes, news and advertising. This multiple-streams-of-income approach has allowed the Times to explore new possibilities without sacrificing its overall performance, giving the company a breadth of opportunities to work with and tons of Foolish optionality.The digital newspaper and magazine industry is currently valued at $39 billion, for example, with the U.S. having the largest share, valued at just over $16 billion. This industry is expected to reach $44.85 billion globally by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.55% The Times has a domestic market share of about 4% as of FYE 2021, while still leading the way in print news products. Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,80
|-2,00%
|The New York Times Co.
|30,17
|0,00%
