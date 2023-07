3 Reasons to Buy the Post-Earnings Dip on Netflix Stock

Earnings season put the dumb in "tudum" for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) investors this week. Shares of the leading premium streaming video service plummeted 8.4% on Thursday after the company posted mixed financial results for the second quarter. Netflix stock has still more than doubled over the past year. Revenue fell short of Netflix 's own guidance. A decline in revenue per subscriber also took some Netflix watchers by surprise. The streaming pioneer didn't live up to the hype, but the news wasn't all bad. Let's go over a few positive developments that bode well for Netflix shareholders following the stock's sharp drop on Thursday.You might not like hearing this as a consumer of streaming services, but the tolls are going up on your digital entertainment. The leading pay services either got more expensive this summer or are about to get more expensive later this year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel