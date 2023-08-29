|
3 Reasons to Buy This Dow Dividend Giant
Sometimes the best stock investments are hiding in plain sight. Take Walmart (NYSE: WMT), for example. It's the world's biggest retailer and one of the most widely followed businesses on the market. Yet its latest earnings report surprised many investors by showing strong sales and earnings momentum through the fiscal Q2 period.Walmart gave shareholders a lot to celebrate in that report, including the potential for faster dividend growth from here. Let's look at some big reasons this well-known stock could be the next great addition to your portfolio.Walmart is having no trouble attracting shoppers in this period of high inflation and slowing consumer spending. Comparable-store sales in the core U.S. market rose 6.4%, beating expectations and convincing management to raise their full-year outlook. Walmart now sees sales rising by between 4% and 4.5% this year, up from the prior target of 3% growth .Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
