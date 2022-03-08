|
08.03.2022 17:15:00
3 Reasons to Buy This Monster Tech Stock Now
Businesses are producing more data now than ever before. Some estimates say that 90% of all data ever produced has been made in the past two years alone -- and as more businesses shift to a cloud-based presence, this will likely increase.With so much data, enterprises have to store their information in data warehouses to be analyzed in the future. The problem for those that store data across multiple locations like Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS or Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure is that it is difficult to analyze that data together, which means businesses miss some critical insights.Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) serves as a one-stop shop where customers can store, analyze, and share data all on one platform. As a result, the company has seen tremendous success, including in its latest quarter. Despite a sinking stock price, three factors highlight how Snowflake is more appealing than ever right now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
