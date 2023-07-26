|
26.07.2023 16:00:00
3 Reasons to Buy Ulta Beauty Stock Right Now
In just a matter of weeks, investors will receive tons of fresh data about the health of Ulta Beauty's (NASDAQ: ULTA) business. On Aug. 24, the spa and beauty products retailer is due to announce results for its fiscal second quarter, ended in July, and update its full-year outlook.The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 since Ulta's last earnings report, which showed signs of slowing demand and increasing profit pressures in the core makeup and skincare niches. These factors convinced many investors to look elsewhere in search of an attractive growth stock.But Ulta Beauty's short-term challenges shouldn't turn you off of this investment. Let's look at a few big reasons to like this stock ahead of its upcoming earnings announcement.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!