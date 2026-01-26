Vertiv Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PZ5A / ISIN: US92537N1081
|
26.01.2026 13:35:00
3 Reasons to Buy Vertiv Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
Vertiv's (NYSE: VRT) liquid-cooling solutions are a vital backbone of AI infrastructure. Without the company's cooling technology, AI chips would quickly overheat and become useless. Although Vertiv isn't the only company that provides liquid cooling solutions, it is one of the few that is exclusively focused on AI infrastructure and has a direct partnership with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).That's just scratching the surface of what makes Vertiv a wealth multiplier for long-term investors. It has certainly lived up to that description, with a 775% return over the past five years, but more gains appear to be right around the corner for these reasons.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vertiv Holdings
|
29.07.25
|Ausblick: Vertiv legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)