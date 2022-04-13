3 Reasons to Buy Walgreens After Its Post-Earnings Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) reported its fiscal second-quarter earnings last month for the period that ended on Feb. 28. And while the company soundly beat expectations for earnings and revenue, the stock still continued to slide in the days afterward. Concerns about slowing pandemic demand has led to a 6% dip in the stock's price, which is now just a couple of dollars away from its 52-week low of $42.90.However, with the dip in price, Walgreens is a better buy than it was before. The company's fundamentals remain solid, and there are plenty of reasons to buy and hold the healthcare stock for the long term.Continue reading