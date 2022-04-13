Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
13.04.2022 17:15:00
3 Reasons to Buy Walgreens After Its Post-Earnings Dip
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) reported its fiscal second-quarter earnings last month for the period that ended on Feb. 28. And while the company soundly beat expectations for earnings and revenue, the stock still continued to slide in the days afterward. Concerns about slowing pandemic demand has led to a 6% dip in the stock's price, which is now just a couple of dollars away from its 52-week low of $42.90.However, with the dip in price, Walgreens is a better buy than it was before. The company's fundamentals remain solid, and there are plenty of reasons to buy and hold the healthcare stock for the long term.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walgreens Boots Alliance Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walgreens Boots Alliance Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
|41,44
|1,58%