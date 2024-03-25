25.03.2024 06:05:00

3 Reasons to Buy Walmart Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

If the idea of owning a stake in retailer Walmart (NYSE: WMT) doesn't excite you, that's understandable. It's far from being a growth name. And priced at 26 times this fiscal year's expected earnings, the stock's not exactly a bargain. There are still lots of good reasons to own shares of Walmart anyway. Three of them stand out among the rest.The biggest company in any given business isn't inherently the best to invest in. But it would be naïve to pretend a particular company becomes a market leader by sheer dumb luck. In nearly all cases the biggest name in the business got that way by doing something better than the rest.With that as the backdrop, there's a reason Walmart has been able to become the world's biggest brick-and-mortar retailer. It's been doing things differently since Sam Walton started the company with a single store back in 1962 -- that is, offering shoppers a wide array of products at the lowest-possible price.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

18.03.24 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.02.24 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.02.24 Walmart Kaufen DZ BANK
22.02.24 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
21.02.24 Walmart Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

