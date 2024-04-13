13.04.2024 14:33:00

3 Reasons to Buy Walmart Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) could be the stock you never knew you needed in your portfolio. Sure, the retailing giant has a reputation for being unexciting. It competes in a mature industry that's characterized by low profit margins and slow growth, after all.Retailers are lucky to convert 5% of their sales into earnings after paying their considerable expenses. That's compared to the tech giants that routinely post profit margins north of 30% of sales.But don't dismiss Walmart as a potentially excellent long-term holding. The retailer isn't nearly as risky to own as many of its high-growth stock market peers. And it has a good chance of boosting its earnings power over the next several years. All of that is available at a valuation that might seem like a steal in just a few years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

12.04.24 Walmart Buy UBS AG
08.04.24 Walmart Buy UBS AG
18.03.24 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.02.24 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.02.24 Walmart Kaufen DZ BANK
Walmart 56,95 1,55% Walmart

