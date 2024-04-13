|
3 Reasons to Buy Walmart Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
Walmart (NYSE: WMT) could be the stock you never knew you needed in your portfolio. Sure, the retailing giant has a reputation for being unexciting. It competes in a mature industry that's characterized by low profit margins and slow growth, after all.Retailers are lucky to convert 5% of their sales into earnings after paying their considerable expenses. That's compared to the tech giants that routinely post profit margins north of 30% of sales.But don't dismiss Walmart as a potentially excellent long-term holding. The retailer isn't nearly as risky to own as many of its high-growth stock market peers. And it has a good chance of boosting its earnings power over the next several years. All of that is available at a valuation that might seem like a steal in just a few years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Walmart
