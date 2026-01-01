Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

01.01.2026 08:00:00
3 Reasons to Buy Walmart Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) is a Dividend King, having rewarded shareholders with over 50 annual dividend increases. A company can't build a record like that by accident; it requires a strong business model that is executed well in both good times and bad.Without question, Walmart is an attractive business. Here are three reasons why you might want to buy the stock today, and one reason why you might prefer to keep it on your wish list.Walmart is a retail giant. It generated $179.5 billion in revenue in the third quarter of 2025. Net income for the quarter was $6.1 billion. Both figures tower above most other retailers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
