|
24.03.2022 14:31:15
3 Reasons to Buy Walt Disney Stock and 1 Reason to Hesitate
Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) stock got crushed at the pandemic onset. The House of Mouse relies heavily on bringing groups of people together in person, so it's no surprise that the business would suffer during a worldwide outbreak of a contagious disease. In the two-plus years since the pandemic was declared, the world has made solid progress in battling it and many countries are finding ways to return to some level of normalcy, even if they are still guarded against further outbreaks. Governments are removing business restrictions, and many are cautiously returning to pre-pandemic enjoyments.The trend toward normalcy is working in Disney's favor, and investors are once again curious about the company (and the stock). For those curious investors, here are three reasons to consider buying Disney and one reason to be hesitant. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
31.08.17
|MARKT USA/US-Daten geben Richtung für die Wall Street vor (Dow Jones)
|
11.05.16
|MARKT USA/Vortagesrally an Wall Street dürfte sich nicht fortsetzen (Dow Jones)
|
10.02.16
|MARKT USA/Erholung an der Wall Street erwartet (Dow Jones)
|
05.08.15
|MARKT USA/Disney könnten Erholung der Wall Street etwas bremsen (Dow Jones)
|
10.12.14
|UPDATE: Steueraffäre in Luxemburg weitet sich aus (Dow Jones)