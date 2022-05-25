|
25.05.2022 11:41:00
3 Reasons to Buy Zoom Video Stock Right Now
High-growth tech stocks are getting beaten down so frequently that investors are holding their breath every time a company that thrived during COVID-19-related lockdowns reports earnings. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is the latest big stay-at-home stock to report, and investors were pleasantly surprised by what they saw.Shares of the stock recently jumped higher after management presented results from its fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2022. Total revenue rose 12% year over year to $1.07 billion as predicted by Wall Street analysts who follow the stock.On the bottom line, earnings that came in 18% above consensus expectations at $1.03 per share got everyone's attention. Here are three reasons investors who buy this stock now can look forward to strong earnings growth and market-beating gains for years to come.Continue reading
