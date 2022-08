3 Reasons to Choose Stocks Over Cash Right Now -- And 2 Reasons Not To

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock market volatility has a lot of people wary of investing their hard-earned cash right now , but it's still a great option for most people. If you're investing for the long run and you've diversified your money rather than investing it in a handful of companies, the upsides significantly outweigh the risks.If you need more convincing, the list of reasons to invest below might help. We'll also take a look at who actually shouldn't be investing right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading