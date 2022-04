3 Reasons to Claim Social Security at 62 -- and 1 Reason to Wait

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Determining when to begin claiming Social Security benefits is a big decision, and the age you file will affect your monthly benefit amount for the rest of your life.Age 62 is the most popular age to file, according to a 2020 survey from the Bipartisan Policy Center, with roughly 35% of men and nearly 40% of women claiming at this age. However, you can also delay Social Security past age 62 to earn a bump in benefits.The age you should file will depend on your unique situation. There are a few reasons it pays to claim as early as possible at age 62, and one good reason to consider waiting.Continue reading