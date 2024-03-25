|
25.03.2024 10:09:00
3 Reasons to Claim Social Security Early-Even When You're Low on Savings
There's no such thing as a right age or wrong age to claim Social Security. Rather, your filing decision should hinge on a variety of factors that are personal to you.Now you're allowed to sign up for Social Security as early as age 62. But if you don't wait until full retirement age to file, which is 66, 67, or somewhere in the middle, depending on your year of birth, then your monthly benefit will be slashed on a permanent basis.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!