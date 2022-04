3 Reasons to Consider the Invesco QQQ ETF for Your Portfolio, and 1 Reason Not to

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ) is an index fund that mirrors the Nasdaq -100 index, which consists of the 100 largest U.S. and international nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market cap. Since its inception on March 10, 1999, the exchange-traded fund has continued to grow in popularity, leading some to wonder if it's worth the investment.Here are three reasons you should consider investing in the Invesco QQQ ETF and one reason you shouldn't.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading