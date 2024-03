3 Reasons to Consider Zoom Video Communications Stock Right Now

Investors may have reawakened to the potential of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM). Its performance has lagged since the pandemic-induced bump in usage sent its stock to an intraday high of almost $589 per share in late 2020.The stock sells at nearly a 90% discount to that peak, and since that time, the company has redefined itself more explicitly around a communications ecosystem. Those improvements inspired Cathie Wood's Ark Invest to forecast an expected price of $1,500 per share by 2026.Given the company's recent growth, even the Ark Invest bear case of $700 per share in 2026 seems doubtful. Nonetheless, investors may want to still consider buying Zoom stock for three key reasons.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel