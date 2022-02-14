3 Reasons to Fall in Love With Cardano

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has climbed its way up in the ranks of cryptocurrencies over the past year. This young player is now the seventh-biggest crypto by market value. Investors and users are flocking to this blockchain. Wallets for Cardano's native currency -- Ada -- recently reached a record of more than three million, according to Cardano Blockchain Insights. And Cardano nearly doubled its number of developers last year, an Electric Capital research report shows.Clearly, this Valentine's Day, you don't have to be hit by Cupid's arrow to fall for this dynamic crypto player. Here are three reasons to love Cardano.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading