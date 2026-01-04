Teladoc Aktie

WKN DE: A14VPK / ISIN: US87918A1051

04.01.2026 17:03:00

3 Reasons to Forget Teladoc Health Stock

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) was a rock star during the early days of the pandemic. It quickly became a stock market darling as its revenue soared due to the telemedicine services it provided. However, Teladoc was unable to maintain that pace, and the past few years have been horrendous for the stock. The stock is down nearly 92% over the past six years. Here's the even worse news: Teladoc Health is unlikely to bounce back anytime soon, so investors should stay away from the stock. Here are three reasons why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
