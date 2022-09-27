|
3 Reasons to Grab SentinelOne's Stock Before the Next Tech Bull Market Begins
If this were a bull market, enterprise security platform SentinelOne (NYSE: S) would likely be one of the best-performing stocks in the market. Unfortunately, although the company is rapidly growing revenue, it is unprofitable -- which is bad news in a rising interest rate environment. As a result, this stock has been on a downhill slide. The question arises, is this the right time to buy the stock?Here are three reasons to grab SentinelOne's stock before the next tech bull market begins.One significant effect of the pandemic is it reshaped how people work. Shelter-in-place initiatives ignited an increase in remote work and a more extensive reliance on mobile devices and Internet-of-Things sensors. Even since governments have lifted shelter-in-place orders, a shift toward remote work remains.Continue reading
