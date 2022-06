3 Reasons to Invest in MongoDB

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Being an investor hasn't been particularly easy in the current bear market, but savvy investors also know that taking advantage of today's bargain prices can lead to life-changing returns over the long term. Investing in companies that offer essential services and, at the same time, have a long runway to grow can be a smart way to maximize upside while limiting downside. One business that fits the bill is MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB). MongoDB has crushed the market since going public in 2017, producing returns of 678% to shareholders relative to S&P 500's 43%. Here are three reasons why buying MongoDB shares now can potentially lead to similar rewards for long-term investors. What do people do anytime they are looking to buy a product, subscribe to a service, or learn information on any topic? They reach for their mobile phone or computer. We're living in a digital-first world. And businesses, in line with consumers' preferences, have pivoted quickly to create an online presence. Not only are they simply creating consumer-facing websites and apps, but they're also automating the behind-the-scenes processes such as orders to suppliers, delivery of products, and processing of payments.