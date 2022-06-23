Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
23.06.2022 12:47:00
3 Reasons to Invest in MongoDB
Being an investor hasn't been particularly easy in the current bear market, but savvy investors also know that taking advantage of today's bargain prices can lead to life-changing returns over the long term. Investing in companies that offer essential services and, at the same time, have a long runway to grow can be a smart way to maximize upside while limiting downside. One business that fits the bill is MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB). MongoDB has crushed the market since going public in 2017, producing returns of 678% to shareholders relative to S&P 500's 43%. Here are three reasons why buying MongoDB shares now can potentially lead to similar rewards for long-term investors. What do people do anytime they are looking to buy a product, subscribe to a service, or learn information on any topic? They reach for their mobile phone or computer. We're living in a digital-first world. And businesses, in line with consumers' preferences, have pivoted quickly to create an online presence. Not only are they simply creating consumer-facing websites and apps, but they're also automating the behind-the-scenes processes such as orders to suppliers, delivery of products, and processing of payments. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MongoDBmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu MongoDBmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MongoDB
|254,30
|-2,73%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonjunktursorgen halten an: ATX und DAX schwächer -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich mit Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Börsen erzielten am Donnerstag Gewinne.