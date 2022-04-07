|
07.04.2022 14:25:00
3 Reasons to Invest in Renewable Energy Stocks
It can be hard to ignore politics. But for investors, focusing on the performance and prospects of a business is the best way to beat the market regardless of administration or policy. That's even true for companies operating in the renewable energy space.Most governments have some policy of reducing their carbon emissions. And the International Energy Agency (IEA) says now is the time for massive investment in clean energy if we are going to meet those targets. That creates an opportunity for companies like First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTC: GCTAY), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). They are harnessing renewable sources to replace fossil fuels as our growing energy needs. Here's why I think they can be winners.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
