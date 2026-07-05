Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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06.07.2026 00:00:00
3 Reasons to Load Up on Netflix Stock Before July 16
Earnings season brings out a lot of noise. Most of it is guesswork dressed up as analysis. But when Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reports results for the second quarter of 2026 on July 16, there are three specific things I think could tell investors whether the next chapter of this company's growth story is actually playing out or just being promised. When Netflix first launched its ad-supported tier, the skeptics were loud. Ads felt off-brand for a company built on the idea of uninterrupted streaming. That conversation is over now.Netflix's ad-supported tier reached 250 million global monthly active viewers as of its Upfront presentation in 2026, up from 190 million in late 2025. The company is on track to double its advertising revenue to $3 billion in 2026, after already doubling it to $1.5 billion in 2025. More than 80% of ad-tier members watch weekly, which is the kind of engagement stat that keeps advertisers coming back. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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