3 Reasons to Love Coinbase Stock

Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have gotten crushed since hitting public markets, but the business is in better shape than you might think. There's billions of dollars in cash on the balance sheet, and there are growing revenue sources from USDC and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) staking. Motley Fool contributor Travis Hoium digs into the details in this video.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 31, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 1, 2023.Continue reading