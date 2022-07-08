3 Reasons to Reconsider Claiming Social Security Benefits Early at 62

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Are you thinking about starting your Social Security checks at age 62? Many people opt to claim benefits at this age because they first become available then. But you may want to reconsider your decision if that's your plan.Why would you want to wait and give up money that could come into your household? There are three big reasons why delayIng your claim for Social Security could be the best move. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading