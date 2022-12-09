|
3 Reasons to Sell Beyond Meat Stock
What do you call a growth stock that's not growing? I can think of a lot of things, but a good investment isn't one of them. Shares in plant-based meat alternative provider Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) have fallen 77% year to date. And the decline looks far from over because of the company's deteriorating financials and entrenched challenges in the alternative meat industry. Let's discuss three reasons it might be time for investors to jump ship.When Beyond Meat went public through an initial public offering (IPO) in 2019, its stock was widely considered a growth stock -- one with an above-average growth rate. Revenue jumped by an eye-watering 275% to almost $307 million that same year. But now, three years later, Beyond Meat's bull thesis has turned upside down as its top-line trajectory has begun moving in the opposite direction.Continue reading
