04.01.2023 16:15:00
3 Reasons to Sell Carnival Stock in 2023
2022 is finally over, closing the chapter on a financially brutal year that sent Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock down over 60%. But 2023 looks like it will be just as challenging for the embattled cruise ship operator. Let's discuss some reasons why investors may want to stay far away from this sinking company.The COVID-19 pandemic battered the cruise industry through movement restrictions and a no-sail order that grounded operations for much of 2020 and 2021. Now that the worst of the crisis is over, Carnival benefits from easy comparisons against these prior periods. Financial results for the company's fiscal fourth-quarter (ended Nov. 30) highlight the recovery. Continue reading
