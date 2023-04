3 Reasons to Sell Carnival Stock Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In 2019, Carnival had a bright future. That year, sales grew by 10% to $20.8 billion. And the company generated a whopping $3 billion in net income, which it used to pay a healthy quarterly dividend to its shareholders. It's no surprise that this period (the last year before the pandemic) remains an aspirational target for management. In Carnival's most recent earnings call, the year 2019 was mentioned 37 times. And CEO Josh Weinstein believes his company is getting closer to closing the gap, guiding for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $4 billion in 2023. This is around 27% lower than the $5.5 billion generated in 2019, and there are additional factors that make the comparison look even worse.