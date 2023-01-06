3 Reasons to Sell Carvana Stock in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) was particularly hard hit by the 2022 bear market, which sent its stock price down by 97% in just 12 months. Unfortunately for investors, the downside looks likely to continue in 2023. With deteriorating fundamentals and potential debt servicing issues, let's take a closer look at why investors should continue avoiding Carvana stock this year.