|
06.01.2023 11:45:00
3 Reasons to Sell Carvana Stock in 2023
Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) was particularly hard hit by the 2022 bear market, which sent its stock price down by 97% in just 12 months. Unfortunately for investors, the downside looks likely to continue in 2023. With deteriorating fundamentals and potential debt servicing issues, let's take a closer look at why investors should continue avoiding Carvana stock this year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!