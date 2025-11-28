CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
|
28.11.2025 23:00:00
3 Reasons to Sell CoreWeave Stock Before It's Too late
During the California Gold Rush in the mid-19th century, companies that sold equipment like jeans, pickaxes, and shovels usually made significantly more profits than the gold miners because they had a steady supply of customers and much less risk. The same dynamic is playing out in the generative artificial intelligence (AI) opportunity, encouraging investors to bet on infrastructure instead of consumer-facing software. But while picks-and-shovels investing is generally a good idea, it isn't foolproof. And over time, glaring weaknesses in AI infrastructure leaders like CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) are beginning to appear. Let's explore three reasons why it might be time to consider selling the stock. The company now known as CoreWave was founded under the name Atlantic Crypto in 2017. Back then, it focused on using Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) to mine the cryptocurrency Ethereum. When this became less profitable, the company shifted its attention to cloud computing, which allows it to rent out its hardware to other enterprises for the remote training and running of large language models (LLMs).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
