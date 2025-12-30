CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
|
30.12.2025 14:23:00
3 Reasons to Sell CoreWeave Stock in 2026
Generative AI is one of the most explosive tech megatrends in recent memory, promising to change the way people live and do business. But that doesn't mean every AI company will be a long-term winner. Based on the challenges that cloud infrastructure provider CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) is facing, it might be time to sell the stock. At the end of the day, companies exist to make profits for their shareholders. When this doesn't happen -- or worse, when it looks like it might never happen -- that is cause for alarm. CoreWeave's operational results put it in this category. While its net revenue in the third quarter soared by an eye-popping 133% year over year to $1.36 billion, the devil is in the details.While its revenues are growing fast, so are its expenses. In fact, CoreWeave's third-quarter operating expenses stood at $1.31 billion, giving it an operating margin of just 4% compared to 20% in the prior-year period. The company also faces significant and growing interest expenses due to its reliance on debt financing to buy hardware and build its data centers. When this is factored in, CoreWeave generated a net loss of $110 million in Q3, or a loss of $0.22 per share. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!