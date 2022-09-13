|
3 Reasons to Sell Peloton Interactive
Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) have been in a steep downward spiral since early 2021, falling more than 90% from their peak. Before that, the stock racked up incredible gains in 2020 as investors emotionally bought stocks that might benefit from pandemic-driven social distancing.Even though investors are now taking a more rational view here, Peloton is still not a great option for most investors. Here are three reasons.At its core, Peloton Interactive is a fitness equipment maker. That's not a new business model by any stretch of the imagination.Continue reading
