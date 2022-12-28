|
28.12.2022 15:20:00
3 Reasons to Stay Away From Six Flags Stock
Six Flags (NYSE: SIX) is in the middle of a turnaround effort that aims to shed the theme park operator's reputation as a low-rent destination. Crowds have been culled by raising ticket prices and putting an end to heavy discounts, amenities have been improved, and the environment has been made more attractive to families. If the plan works, Six Flags could be a great long-term investment.But there's a lot that could go wrong, and there's almost no room for error. While Six Flags stock could be interesting for those willing to take some risk, there are a few reasons for less-daring investors to stay away. Here are three to consider.For years, Six Flags' modus operandi was to increase attendance levels at its parks at all costs. That strategy was successful in the sense that attendance was indeed sky-high, but throngs of guests who got in free or with severely discounted tickets were unlikely to spend a lot of money. Worse, they clogged up lines and made the experience worse for everyone.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Six Flags Entertainment Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Six Flags Entertainment Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Six Flags Entertainment Corp
|21,30
|-0,30%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerImpulsloser Handel: Wall Street beendet Handel tiefer -- ATX und DAX schließen in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Mittwochshandel nach. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Mittwoch Abschläge. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden unterdessen keine gemeinsame Richtung.