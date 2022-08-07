|
07.08.2022 16:23:00
3 Reasons to Watch Disney Stock Next Week
Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) are due for some volatility over the next week. The entertainment juggernaut will announce fiscal Q3 results after the market closes on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and expectations are muted heading into that report.The last quarterly update surprised investors by showing weakening earnings trends in the new streaming business. Wall Street wasn't pleased to see that segment hemorrhage cash, even though subscriber growth remained strong.Shareholders will be watching the Disney+ update for signs that the segment can deliver sustainably growing profits. But there are some other good reasons to follow that release on Wednesday, too. Let's dive right in.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!