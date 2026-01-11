Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
|
11.01.2026 14:19:00
3 Reasons to Watch Lucid Stock in 2026
2025 was not a good year for Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID). The share price of the struggling automaker declined roughly 65% in 2025, far underperforming other pure-play electric vehicle (EV) stocks like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), which rose by 11.4% and 48%, respectively, over the same period. To be fair, investors have plenty to be concerned about. Lucid is burning through boatloads of money, and profitability remains far from sight. That said, there are three important tailwinds the company could enjoy in 2026 and beyond. Let's discuss how new models, self-driving technology, and an increasingly low valuation could potentially change the narrative.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
