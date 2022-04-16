|
16.04.2022 12:18:00
3 Reasons Vertex Pharmaceuticals Is a Top Stock to Buy Now
With the invasion of Ukraine wreaking havoc on global commodity prices, the future's cloudier than ever. If you're worried that a recession could end up dragging down your portfolio, you might want to take a look at a biotech stock that could keep climbing in just about any economic environment.There are a lot of good reasons to buy Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) now and hold on to the stock for the long run. Here are three of the biggest ones. About 10 years ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Kalydeco from Vertex for the treatment of some patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). Kalydeco was the first CF treatment aimed at the disorder's root cause, a protein responsible for balancing the concentration of salt and water in our airways.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!