Viking Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A12GD6 / ISIN: US92686J1060
|
23.02.2026 11:10:00
3 Reasons Viking Therapeutics Stock Could 10X if Its Obesity Pipeline Succeeds
The weight loss drug market has been one key focus for investors in recent years. This is because demand has been incredibly high, driving blockbuster revenue for companies making such products -- here, I'm talking about pharma giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.But these companies aren't the only ones that could win in the market in the years to come. One biotech company in particular is approaching the finish line, with its candidate involved in a phase 3 trial. This player, Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX), is studying VK2735 in injectable format in that trial and aims to launch a phase 3 trial of an oral format of the candidate later this year. Let's check out three reasons Viking stock could increase by 10 if its obesity pipeline succeeds.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
