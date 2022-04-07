3 Reasons Virtual Staging Is a Vital Tool for Apartment Landlords

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Home staging can help a property sell faster and for a higher price because it makes it easier for buyers to see themselves in the space, according to data from the National Association of REALTORS. The same can be said for renters on the hunt for apartments, which can translate to landlords filling vacancies more quickly and possibly for higher rents. While the real estate investors behind large apartment communities might be able to afford to reserve a staged model unit just for the sake of showing it to would-be renters, there is an option that could pay off for landlords of smaller properties: virtual staging.Virtual staging allows you to enhance photos of your space with arrangements of digital furniture and decor. Whether you download a DIY app -- some offer free trials -- or hire a professional real estate photographer to do the work for you, you've got options at various price points. Here's why you should consider it as an alternative to traditional staging or uploading photos of a vacant unit to your online listing.Continue reading